BRIEF-National Health Investors has funded remaining $11.9 mln mortgage and mezzanine loan commitment to affiliates of senior living management

Jan 17 National Health Investors Inc

* Has funded remaining $11.9 million mortgage and Mezzanine loan commitment to affiliates of senior living management

* Says four of facilities have primary debt financing by hud

* National Health Investors Inc -Loans totaling $24.5 million exist under master credit agreement maturing in August 2021, and bear interest at 8.25 percent annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
