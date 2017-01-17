BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon

Jan 17 Yamana Gold Inc -
* Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and
48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* Interruption in operations has not had a significant
impact on mine and consolidated production
* Interruption in operations at El Penon ,which have now
returned to normal, has not had significant impact on mine,
consolidated production
* Expects to recover production from other operations
shorter term and from el peñón throughout year
* Operations partially resumed at El Peñón mine last Friday
after workers relinquished camp in order to allow for conclusion
of negotiations
* Co concluded negotiations leading to collective bargaining
agreements with two unions representing underground workers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: