BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln

Jan 17 Trinidad Drilling Ltd :

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - co expects to utilize existing capital inventory items to upgrade and maintain its fleet in 2017

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd- "market conditions have improved over the past few months and we are seeing increased demand and growing activity levels"

* Trinidad Drilling-although co continues to evaluate opportunities in jv, at this time, there are no planned capital expenditures in 2017 for jv operations