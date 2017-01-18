BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Trinidad Drilling Ltd :
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - co expects to utilize existing capital inventory items to upgrade and maintain its fleet in 2017
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd- "market conditions have improved over the past few months and we are seeing increased demand and growing activity levels"
* Trinidad Drilling-although co continues to evaluate opportunities in jv, at this time, there are no planned capital expenditures in 2017 for jv operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag