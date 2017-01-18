版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln

Jan 17 Trinidad Drilling Ltd :

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - co expects to utilize existing capital inventory items to upgrade and maintain its fleet in 2017

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd- "market conditions have improved over the past few months and we are seeing increased demand and growing activity levels"

* Trinidad Drilling-although co continues to evaluate opportunities in jv, at this time, there are no planned capital expenditures in 2017 for jv operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
