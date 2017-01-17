BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million

Jan 17 InPlay Oil Corp :
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28
million with production growth of over 20%
* InPlay Oil Corp says is forecasting an annual average
production rate of 4,000 to 4,200 boed with exit production of
4,300 - 4,500 boed
* Anticipates about 3 additional wells to be drilled,
completed and brought on production prior to end of Q1 or early
into Q2
* 3 well pad which started drilling in 2016, finished
drilling in early 2017 is expected to have completion operations
done by end of Jan
