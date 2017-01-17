版本:
2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million

Jan 17 InPlay Oil Corp :

* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%

* InPlay Oil Corp says is forecasting an annual average production rate of 4,000 to 4,200 boed with exit production of 4,300 - 4,500 boed

* Anticipates about 3 additional wells to be drilled, completed and brought on production prior to end of Q1 or early into Q2

* 3 well pad which started drilling in 2016, finished drilling in early 2017 is expected to have completion operations done by end of Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
