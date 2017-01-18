版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization, privatization transaction

Jan 17 Catalyst Paper Corp

* Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
