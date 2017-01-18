版本:
BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland

Jan 17 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland

* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
