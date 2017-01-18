版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 11:51 BJT

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital

Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory

* Nevada Governor says Tesla's new project will yield more than $350 million in additional capital investment ; add 550 skilled jobs to Nevada Source text for Eikon : [ID: bit.ly/2iFXCMp] Further company coverage :
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐