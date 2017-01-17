BRIEF-Qualcomm responds to complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Jan 17 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm responds to complaint from u.s. Federal Trade
Commission
* Qualcomm Inc - "Has never withheld or threatened to
withhold chip supply in order to obtain agreement to unfair or
unreasonable licensing terms"
* Qualcomm Inc - Portrayal of facts offered by FTC as basis
for agency's case is "significantly flawed"
* Will vigorously contest complaint and defend its business
practices
* Qualcomm-"grave concerns" about 2 commissioners' decision
to bring the case despite lack of evidence supporting
allegations and theories in complaint
* Qualcomm - "This is an extremely disappointing decision to
rush to file a complaint on eve of chairwoman Ramirez's
departure and transition to a new administration"
* "FTC's allegation to contrary -- central thesis of
complaint -- is wrong."
