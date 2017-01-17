REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims

(Corrects date to Jan. 17 from Jan. 18)
Jan 17 McKesson Corp -
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of
Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past
claims
* As part of settlement agreement reached, mckesson and dea
plan to meet regularly over next five years to ensure ongoing
alignment
* As part of settlement, McKesson will pay $150 million
* DEA to suspend, on staggered basis, co's dea registrations
to distribute certain controlled substances from 4 U.S. Pharma
distribution centers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: