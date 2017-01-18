版本:
2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-NRG Energy statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners

Jan 17 NRG Energy Inc :

* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners

* NRG Energy Inc - "NRG looks forward to an open dialogue with Elliott and Bluescape" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
