BRIEF-Theratechnologies-Abstract submitted by Taimed for 24-week study of Ibalizumab phase III

Jan 17 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies-Abstract submitted by its partner, Taimed Biologics, for 24-week study of Ibalizumab phase III study has been selected for late breaker presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
