2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Gray Television reaches long-term agreement with Dish

Jan 18 Gray Television Inc

* Gray Television reaches long-term agreement with Dish

* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform

* Reached an agreement in principle with Dish network covering all of its owned and operated television stations across country Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
