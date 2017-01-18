版本:
BRIEF-Lowe's Companies to layoff about 2,400 employees

Jan 17 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company

* Layoffs impacts less than 1% of workforce, approximately 2,400 employees

* Over next 3 years, expect to spend $3.6 billion in capital, including plans for 15 to 20 new stores per year, create about 4,000 store-level jobs Further company coverage:
