BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports Q4 earnings of $5.08 per share

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Fourth quarter earnings per common share were $5.08
* Q4 annualized ROE was 11.4 percent versus 11.2 percent in Q3 and 3 percent year ago
* Book value per common share increased by 6.7% during the year to $182.47
* Operating expenses were $20.30 billion for 2016, 19% lower than 2015
* Fourth quarter net revenues were $8.17 billion
* Net revenues in investment banking were $1.49 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 4% lower than last year
* Net revenues in fixed income, currency and commodities client execution were $2.00 billion for Q4 2016, 78% higher
* Q4 earnings per share view $4.82, revenue view $7.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for 2016 was 38.1% compared with 37.5% for 2015
* Q4 net revenues in equities were $1.59 billion, 9% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015
* "After a challenging first half, the firm performed well for the remainder of the year as the operating environment improved"
* Basel III advanced common equity tier 1 ratio was 13.1% as of December 31, 2016, compared with 12.4% as of Sept 30, 2016
* Non-compensation expenses were $2.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 44% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2jnjZYL) Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag