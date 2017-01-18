版本:
BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg

Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources

Source text - bloom.bg/2jvhEh5

