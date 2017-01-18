BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Statoil Asa
* Says awarding service contracts for two Cat J rigs
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
* Initially awarded for four years contracts include options for two 2-year extensions
* Contracts will help increase activities on Norwegian continental shelf, ensure predictability, and create more jobs
* Owned by the Gullfaks and Oseberg licences the Cat J jack-up rigs are tailored to the conditions in the North Sea, where they are scheduled to be installed in the summer and autumn of 2017, respectively
* Cat J rigs are specially designed to perform efficient drilling operations on subsea development solutions in addition to conventional surface drilling from fixed platforms
* The introductory Askeladden drilling programme focuses on proven reserves and gas blowdown wells on one of the Gullfaks satellite fields
* Askepott will primarily drill through the unmanned wellhead platform at Vestflanken 2, which is part of Oseberg Source text: bit.ly/2izZOtC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag