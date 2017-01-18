版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 17:10 BJT

BRIEF-BKW says Raboud Energie SA and LAMI SA join BKW

Jan 18 BKW AG :

* Raboud Energie SA and LAMI SA joined BKW Source text - bit.ly/2jmIBkg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
