2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"

Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

* Believes either Eurotank or Petrotec would be suitable purchasers of the divestment business in Dover Corp's Wayne Fueling Systems deal

* Considers that the uils provided by Dover are as comprehensive a solution as is reasonable and practicable to remedy Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2k3t24b) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
