公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Naked Brand Group files for offering 1.9 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing

Jan 18 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Files for offering 1.9 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing

* Says the shares being offered to certain investors at a price of $1.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
