版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Athersys subsidiary and leading animal health company enter into research and option agreement for cell therapy

Jan 18 Athersys Inc

* Athersys subsidiary and leading animal health company enter into research and option agreement for cell therapy

* Athersys says under terms of agreement, Regenesys will receive an initial payment in exchange for an exclusive period to evaluate cell therapy technology

* Athersys Inc says additional details were not disclosed for the research and option agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐