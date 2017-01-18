BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 traffic 9,640 million RPMS, sees Q4 capacity 11,407 million ASMS

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 traffic 9,640 million RPMS, sees Q4 capacity 11,407 million ASMS
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.45¢ - 8.50¢
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 revenue per ASM 13.31¢ - 13.36¢
* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2016 passenger revenue per ASM 11.24¢ - 11.29¢
* Alaska Air Group Inc says expect that consolidated non operating expense will be approximately $10 million in Q4 of 2016
* Alaska Air Group Inc says expect to record merger-related costs of approximately $82 million in Q4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag