版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Laureate Education Inc sees IPO of 29 million shares priced betweent $17 and $20 per share - SEC filing

Jan 18 Laureate Education Inc

* Laureate Education Inc sees IPO of 29 million shares priced betweent $17 and $20 per share - SEC filing

* Laureate Education says after completion of offering, Wengen Alberta, co's controlling stockholder, will continue to control a majority of the voting power Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jy6nfr) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐