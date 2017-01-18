版本:
BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals comments on FDA nod for generic version of Xyrem

Jan 18 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals says it will evaluate FDA's waiver of requirement for a single, shared system rems in connection with approval of a generic version of Xyrem

* Says it will evaluate whether FDA's waiver meets conditions for such a waiver under applicable law

* Says it intends to evaluate potential challenges to FDA's waiver decision on the generic version of Xyrem Source text: bit.ly/2jmWQ8O Further company coverage:
