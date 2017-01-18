版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-IGT signs new five-year private operator contract with Coljuegos in Colombia

Jan 18 International Game Technology Plc

* IGT signs new five-year private operator contract with Coljuegos in Colombia

* International Game Technology Plc says will continue operating Online Loto-Baloto game

* International Game Technology Plc says concession will begin in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐