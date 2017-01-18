BRIEF-Primero achieves 2016 revised production and cost guidance

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Primero Mining Corp :
* Primero achieves 2016 revised production and cost guidance
* Primero Mining Corp - anticipates 2017 production levels will be in-line with 2016 but at reduced unit costs
* Primero Mining Corp - total capital expenditures are also expected be reduced on an overall basis for 2017
* Q4 production of 45,794 gold equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag