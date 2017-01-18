BRIEF-Target reports November/December sales and updates fourth quarter 2016 guidance

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Target Corp
* Target reports November/December sales and updates fourth quarter 2016 guidance
* Target Corp says updated its Q4 and full-year 2016 guidance
* Target Corp says combined November/December period total sales decreased 4.9 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.10
* Target Corp says now expects Q4 comparable sales in range of negative 1.5 percent to negative 1.0 percent
* Target Corp says November/December comparable sales in Target stores declined more than 3 percent, partially offset by digital sales growth of more than 30 percent
* Target says in Q4 2016, sees both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $1.45 to $1.55, compared with prior guidance of $1.55 to $1.75.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Target Corp says holiday results hurt by early season sales softness and disappointing traffic and sales trends in stores
* Target Corp says Nov/Dec transactions were flat, as digital transaction growth of over 30 percent was offset by 1.7 percent decline in comparable store transactions
* Target Corp says comparable sales during combined November/December holiday period decreased 1.3 percent
* Target Corp says costs for accelerated mix shift between stores and digital channels, highly-promotional competitive environment had negative impact on Q4 margins, earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag