BRIEF-Sunoco LP announces real estate portfolio strategy

Jan 18 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :

* Sunoco LP announces real estate portfolio strategy

* Sunoco LP - partnership has retained nrc realty & capital advisers, LLC to assist with strategic alternatives for more than 100 real estate assets

* Sunoco LP says real estate assets included in this process are company-owned locations, undeveloped greenfield sites and other excess real estate

* Sunoco -properties will be sold through a sealed-bid sale in a 'buy one, some or all' format Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: