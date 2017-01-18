版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Solar energises two solar power plants in Japan

Jan 18 Canadian Solar Inc

* Started commercial operation of two solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants, totaling 12.7 MWp in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
