BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement

Jan 18 Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement

* Nielsen says plan to integrate anonymized data from AT&T households with gold-standard panels, across all 210 DMAs, beginning in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
