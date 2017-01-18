版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Versar says Grant Thornton indicated communications from co appeared to restrict audit scope or procedures in a manner not acceptable to Grant Thornton

Jan 18 Versar Inc

* Versar says Grant Thornton indicated communications from co appeared to restrict audit scope or procedures in a manner not acceptable to Grant Thornton

* Versar Inc says co, audit committee chairman do not agree with Grant Thornton that they were restricting Grant Thornton's audit scope or audit procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
