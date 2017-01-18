版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin says waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act with respect to pending Clarcor deal expired

Jan 18 Clarcor Inc

* Parker-Hannifin says waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act with respect to pending Clarcor deal expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
