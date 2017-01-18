版本:
BRIEF-TD Bank expects TD Ameritrade's Q1 earnings to translate into contribution of about CDN $111 mln to fiscal 2017 Q1 net income for bank

Jan 18 Toronto-dominion Bank :

* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings

* TD Bank - expects TD Ameritrade's Q1 earnings to translate into a contribution of approximately CDN $111 million to fiscal 2017 Q1 net income for bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
