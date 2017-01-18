版本:
BRIEF-Abbott announces European launch of the Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation system

Jan 18 Abbott Laboratories :

* Abbott announces european launch of the Proclaim DRG neurostimulation system for the management of chronic neuropathic pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
