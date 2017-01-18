版本:
BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises announces extension of tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Federal-Mogul Holdings

Jan 18 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces extension of tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
