BRIEF-Magnegas Corp expands product offering to include sale of CO2 in florida

Jan 18 Magnegas Corp :

* Magnegas Corp - expanded its product offering to include commercial sale of carbon dioxide in Florida

* Magnegas Corp - will initially add CO2 to its industrial gas line of products in Sarasota and Ft Myers areas of Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
