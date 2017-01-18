版本:
BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo initiates phase 1/2 study of novel antibody drug conjugate in patients unresectable breast cancer

Jan 18 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

* Daiichi sankyo initiates phase 1/2 study of novel antibody drug conjugate u3-1402 in patients with her3-positive metastatic or unresectable breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
