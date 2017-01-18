BRIEF-Viavi Solutions approved restructuring, global workforce reduction plan on Jan. 15

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Viavi Solutions Inc :
* Says on Jan 15, co approved a restructuring and global workforce reduction plan
* Viavi Solutions Inc- company expects up to approximately 10% of its global workforce to be affected
* Viavi Solutions Inc- company expects plan to be completed by end of Q2 of fiscal 2018 with significant portion completed by end of fiscal 2017
* Estimates it will incur total aggregate charges of up to approximately $30 million in connection with plan
* Viavi Solutions Inc- company expects to recognize majority of total charges in q3 of fiscal 2017- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jnmx96) Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag