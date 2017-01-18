版本:
BRIEF-NxGold announces final approval to earn-in agreement

Jan 18 NxGold Ltd

* NxGold announces final approval to earn-in agreement

* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
