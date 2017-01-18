版本:
BRIEF-Paratek announces completion of enrollment in Omadacycline phase 3 community-acquired bacterial pneumonia study

Jan 18 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek announces completion of enrollment in Omadacycline phase 3 community-acquired bacterial pneumonia study

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc says company expects to report top-line data from this study in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
