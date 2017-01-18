版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences announces approval of Vitaros

Jan 18 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Apricus Biosciences announces approval of vitaros for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in Mexico

* Says Mexico has granted Co's commercialization partner, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, market approval for Vitaros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
