2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy announced $28 mln in new tower orders

Jan 18 Broadwind Energy Inc

* Announced $28 million in new tower orders

* Will produce the towers in its Manitowoc, WI and Abilene, TX facilities for 2017 delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
