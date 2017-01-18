版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-European Commission grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of Alström Syndrome

Jan 18 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* European Commission grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of Alström Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
