BRIEF-Braeburn Pharmaceuticals sees IPO of 7.7 mln shares priced between $18-$21 per share

Jan 18 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees IPO of 7.7 million shares priced between $18.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iAJpoQ) Further company coverage:
