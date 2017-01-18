版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Teva receives FDA approval for VANTRELATM ER

Jan 18 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva receives FDA approval for VANTRELATM ER (hydrocodone bitartrate) extended-release tablets formulated with proprietary abuse deterrence technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
