版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Bioblast announces phase 2A results of trehalose in patients with spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3

Jan 18 Bioblast Pharma Ltd :

* Bioblast announces phase 2A results of trehalose in patients with spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 (SCA3)

* Weekly trehalose infusions of both doses were generally safe and well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐