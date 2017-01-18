版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal

Jan 18 International Business Machines Corp :

* U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal

* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM

* IBM - if army exercises all options, contract would be worth about $62 million over five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
