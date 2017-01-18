版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Braskem SA announces startup of UTEC ultra high molecular weight polyethylene production plant at Texas site

Jan 18 Braskem Sa

* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
