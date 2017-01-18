版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite

Jan 18 Great Lakes Graphite Inc :

* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite

* Received new purchase orders from u.s. Industrial company who purchased over 420 tons of graphite from co in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐