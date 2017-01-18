BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 18 Thales :
* Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
* As part of the Swiss Air Force's Florako programme, the master radars will be modernized over a period of 60 months
* This technological update will enable the Swiss Air Force to maintain operational excellence up until 2030 Source text: bit.ly/2iB2Ayz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.