2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars

Jan 18 Thales :

* Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars

* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government

* As part of the Swiss Air Force's Florako programme, the master radars will be modernized over a period of 60 months

* This technological update will enable the Swiss Air Force to maintain operational excellence up until 2030 Source text: bit.ly/2iB2Ayz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
