版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Colucid Pharmaceuticals says termination fee of $34 mln to be payable to Eli Lilly upon termination

Jan 18 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Colucid Pharmaceuticals - upon termination of deal under specified circumstances, co will be required to pay Eli Lilly termination fee of $34 million Source text (bit.ly/2jKbOWp) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐